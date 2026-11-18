Coleman scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Coleman has three goals and five assists over eight outings in November. He continues to see middle-six minutes at even strength as well as some power-play time. He hasn't logged a power-play point since Oct. 8 versus the Lightning, but the depth of the Wild's offense has helped his overall work. Coleman is at seven goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 43 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 23 appearances.