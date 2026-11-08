Coleman scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. He also delivered two hits.

It was Coleman's first goal in seven games (two assists). The second-line winger hasn't been able to muster much offense lately or even shots -- he has just six in his last five games. And he has just eight points (five goals, three assists) in 19 games so far. But Coleman has 41 hits overall (19 games), so he's well on his way to topping the 150-hit mark for the third-straight season and seventh time in his career.