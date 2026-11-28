Coleman scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Coleman and Joel Eriksson Ek powered the Wild's offense, though it wasn't quite enough. With four goals and an assist over his last three games, Coleman is rolling again. He's up to 11 goals, seven assists, 60 shots on net, 54 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances. That puts him on pace to match his career year of 54 points in 2023-24 with the Flames, though his career-high 18.3 shooting percentage this year is at risk of dropping.