Coleman scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Predators.

Acquired from Calgary in an offseason trade, Coleman made an immediate impact in his Minnesota debut, taking a feed down low from Bobby Brink, wheeling to the front of the net and snapping the puck past Juuse Saros midway through the first period. Coleman is coming off his fourth career 20-goal campaign, but the 34-year-old has topped 40 points only once, instead providing value as a physical presence -- he's reached triple digits in hits in each of the last nine seasons.