Coleman scored two goals on five shots, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Coleman started the year with three points over four games, all on the power play, but he went cold after that. Saturday's performance snapped a seven-game point drought for the veteran forward. He's up to four goals, one helper, 25 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances. Coleman's a good source of the gritty stats, and he's finished above the 30-point mark in each of his last eight seasons.