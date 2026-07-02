Wild's Blake Coleman: Traded to Minnesota

Coleman and Olli Maatta were traded to the Wild from the Flames on Thursday in exchange for Jake Middleton, a 2027 third-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Coleman was a consistent contributor over his five years in Calgary, recording at least 33 points and 107 hits in each season. Across 69 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded 20 goals, 15 assists, 152 hits, 49 PIM and 48 blocked shots while averaging 17:20 of ice time. Coleman is entering the final year of a six-year, $29.4 million contract, and the Flames will retain 50 percent of his salary for the 2026-27 campaign.