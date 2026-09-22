Brink recorded two goals and placed three shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime preseason loss to Chicago.

Brink started Monday's game off with a bang, as he found the back of the net just 15 seconds into regulation before he later tallied the game-tying goal in the third period. The 25-year-old winger appears to be settling into his new home nicely ahead of his first full season with Minnesota. He compiled 15 goals, 30 points, 104 shots on net, 80 hits and 39 blocked shots across 68 regular-season games between the Flyers and Wild. Brink dealt with an upper-body issue down the stretch of last season, but if he can stay healthy, he's primed for middle-six minutes in a strong Minnesota offense. He has a solid chance to return to the 40-point threshold in the 2026-27 campaign.