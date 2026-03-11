Brink scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

This was Brink's third game with the Wild since he was traded from the Flyers. The Minnesota native was able to light the lamp in his first game for his hometown team. He's up to 14 goals, 27 points, 93 shots on net, 68 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 58 appearances this season. Brink has decent upside even in a third-line role for the Wild, so fantasy managers should at least keep an eye on him.