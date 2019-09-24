Wild's Brad Hunt: Absent from practice Tuesday
Hunt missed Tuesday's practice session due to back spasms, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hunt likely has cemented himself as the seventh defenseman for the Wild heading into the 2019-20 campaign, though his injury could bring that into doubt if he is unavailable Opening Night. The veteran defender has never played more than 50 games in a year and could struggle for a spot in the lineup this year as well.
