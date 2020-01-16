Wild's Brad Hunt: Absent from practice
Hunt was held out of practice Thursday due to illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hunt was a healthy scratch in the Wild's previous two contests and may not have been in the lineup versus the Lightning anyway. If needed, the club has Nick Seeler available to serve as an emergency depth option. Prior to being benched, the 31-year-old Hunt was stuck in a five-game pointless streak. Once healthy, the defenseman should be capable of earning back is spot on the blue line.
