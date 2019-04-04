Wild's Brad Hunt: Almost non-existent in March
Hunt had just one assist while averaging 15:58 of ice time in 15 March games.
While averaging 1:52 of power-play ice time in that span, it's surprising that Hunt couldn't luck into more points. The 30-year-old has made his presence felt in other ways, racking up 18 hits and 25 blocks this campaign. Sitting at just 12 points in 40 games, Hunt shouldn't be anywhere near most fantasy lineups with two regular-season games remaining.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...