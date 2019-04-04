Hunt had just one assist while averaging 15:58 of ice time in 15 March games.

While averaging 1:52 of power-play ice time in that span, it's surprising that Hunt couldn't have lucked into more points. The 30-year-old has made his precence felt in other ways, racking up 18 hits and 25 blocks this campaign. Sitting at just 12 points in 40 games, Hunt shouldn't be anywhere near fantasy lineups with two regular-season games remaining.