Hunt returned to practice Wednesday after dealing with back spasms, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hunt was forced to miss practice Tuesday due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, shaken off the ailment. Even though he's healthy, Hunt's only shot to crack the opening night lineup seems to be if Greg Pateryn, who is also dealing with back spasms, is forced to miss time. Hunt is coming off just a 12-point output last season, and has never played more than 50 games in a season in his career to this point.