Wild's Brad Hunt: Back after brief absence
Hunt returned to practice Wednesday after dealing with back spasms, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hunt was forced to miss practice Tuesday due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, shaken off the ailment. Even though he's healthy, Hunt's only shot to crack the opening night lineup seems to be if Greg Pateryn, who is also dealing with back spasms, is forced to miss time. Hunt is coming off just a 12-point output last season, and has never played more than 50 games in a season in his career to this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.