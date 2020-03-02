Wild's Brad Hunt: Collects power-play assist in loss
Hunt managed a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hunt notched the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's first-period marker. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for the defenseman. Hunt also attained a new career-high with 19 points, 10 of which have come on the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner has 101 shots, 36 blocks and a minus-4 rating in 55 appearances.
