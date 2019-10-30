Hunt registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The man-advantage maestro was back at it again, recording his fifth power-play point out of seven overall. Hunt managed 12 points in 42 contests last year, with eight of them coming while a man up. The 31-year-old should not be expected as a reliable source of offense -- his career high in points is 18, set in 2017-18.