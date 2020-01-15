Hunt has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.

With Greg Pateryn on the mend from groin surgery Sunday, Hunt lost his spot in the Wild lineup. It's surprising for Hunt, especially considering the 31-year-old had seen 2:17 of average power-play time this campaign. With eight healthy defensemen on the roster, Hunt is locked into a battle with Pateryn, Carson Soucy and Nick Seeler for ice time, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy prospects.