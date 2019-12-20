Wild's Brad Hunt: Gathers two points in win
Hunt netted a goal and added a helper in an 8-5 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
Hunt had the secondary helper on Eric Staal's second period goal. The Coyotes bounced back from that, but Hunt's sixth tally of the season restored the lead for the Wild. The blueliner is at 14 points and 59 shots on goal through 36 games this season, which is just four points shy of his career high.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.