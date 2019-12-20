Hunt netted a goal and added a helper in an 8-5 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Hunt had the secondary helper on Eric Staal's second period goal. The Coyotes bounced back from that, but Hunt's sixth tally of the season restored the lead for the Wild. The blueliner is at 14 points and 59 shots on goal through 36 games this season, which is just four points shy of his career high.