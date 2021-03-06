Hunt scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hunt hadn't played since before the Wild's season was paused due to a COVID-19 outbreak. He was ultimately out of the lineup for nine straight games, but he made his mark in his return, as his first-period goal was ultimately the game-winner. The 32-year-old defenseman had a career-high 19 points in 59 outings last year, but his goal Friday was his first in six contests in 2020-21. Hunt will likely be little more than a rotational option for the Wild. Without his role as a power-play specialist -- he did not earn time with the man advantage Friday -- there's little reason for fantasy managers to roster him.