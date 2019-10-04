Wild's Brad Hunt: Gets role on power play
Hunt had an assist on the power play in 14:06 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
Hunt begins the season on the third blue-line pairing, but looks to have a role on special teams with 2:23 of ice time on the power play and 47 seconds on the penalty kill. He could have value in deep leagues as a result.
