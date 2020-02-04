Hunt (illness) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hunt has been sidelined since Jan. 12 due to an illness, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on Tuesday. The 31-year-old rearguard, who's picked up 15 points in 44 games this campaign, will skate on Minnesota's third pairing and second power-play unit against the Blackhawks.