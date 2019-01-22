Wild's Brad Hunt: Heads to Minnesota
Hunt and a sixth round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft were traded to the Wild on Monday in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft from the Knights.
Hunt was rarely deployed by the Knights over his past two seasons with the team and he'll likely be facing a similar role with the Wild in the remainder of the season ahead. In order to make room for Hunt on the roster, Louis Belpedio was sent to AHL Iowa.
