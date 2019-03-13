Wild's Brad Hunt: Pointless in new month
Hunt has no points while averaging 15:59 of ice time since the calendar turned to March.
Although there have been just six March contests, it's still concerning that Hunt is pointless, considering his 2:33 of average power-play time in that span. The 30-year-old has been an average fantasy contributor this campaign, accumulating 11 points in 30 games. If power-play time continues, it could be only a matter of time before Hunt gets back in the point column.
