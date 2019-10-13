Hunt scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

Hunt set up Jason Zucker for a power-play tally in the second period, and then the defender scored an even-strength goal in the final frame. Hunt had three shots on goal in the contest. The 31-year-old has four points in as many games to start the year, and he's posted 10 shots on goal.