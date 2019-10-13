Wild's Brad Hunt: Posts two points
Hunt scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins.
Hunt set up Jason Zucker for a power-play tally in the second period, and then the defender scored an even-strength goal in the final frame. Hunt had three shots on goal in the contest. The 31-year-old has four points in as many games to start the year, and he's posted 10 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.