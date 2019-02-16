Hunt scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Pressed into service as a forward after spending the last four games in the press box, Hunt not only didn't look out of place, he showed some offensive skill in his limited opportunities -- he played only 6:36 on the night, although nearly two minutes of that came with the man advantage. The 30-year-old defenseman will likely lose his spot again once Victor Rask (lower body) or Matt Hendricks (upper body) get healthy, but Hunt's showing in this one might encourage head coach Bruce Boudreau to give him a longer look.