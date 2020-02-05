Hunt (illness) fired three shots on goal, dished a hit and blocked a shot in 12:13 during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The defenseman missed seven games due to the illness. Hunt is at 15 points (eight on the power play) and 83 shots in 45 contests. A power-play specialist, Hunt could set a new career high in offense this season, but he's not likely to help outside of filling rosters in DFS.