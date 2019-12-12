Hunt has just one assist while averaging 13:32 of ice time through the first five games of December.

Although Hunt hasn't produced big numbers from a scoring standpoint, head coach Bruce Boudreau has awarded his strong play with 2:26 of average power-play time this season. The 31-year-old is still on pace for his best season in terms of production in his career through just 31 games. With plenty of premium ice time, Hunt is a sneaky fantasy option going forward, especially with Jared Spurgeon (hand) and Greg Pateryn (groin) still managing injuries.