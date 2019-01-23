Wild's Brad Hunt: Ready to debut for Minnesota
Hunt will make his Wild debut Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hunt was traded to the Wild from the Golden Knights on Monday. The plan is for the sixth-year defenseman to accompany Jonas Brodin to form the second pair against the Avs. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact moving to his fifth NHL team has on Hunt; we're certainly not expecting him to keep up with the 0.43 points-per-game pace he'd established with Vegas.
