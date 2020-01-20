Play

Hunt (illness) won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hunt can't seem to shake this sickness, as he'll miss his third straight game due to the illness. He was a healthy scratch for two games beforehand, though, so his absence won't shake up the team's blue-line dynamic much. Hunt will aim to get back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Red Wings.

