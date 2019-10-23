Wild's Brad Hunt: Scores power-play goal
Hunt scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.
The former Oiler blasted a one-timer past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith from the right faceoff circle late in the first period, putting the Wild on top 3-0. Hunt, 31, is off to a nice start in 2019-20, with four goals and six points in nine games. Don't expect that 18.8-percent shooting percentage to hold up -- Hunt will serve as a role player for the Wild.
