Wild's Brad Hunt: Source of offense
Hunt scored a goal Thursday and finished Minnesota's 5-2 loss to the Jets with a team-high six shots.
Hunt spent most of Thursday's game trying to be an offensive spark for the Wild. His first marker of the year gave his team life early in the third, but the Jets ultimately pulled away with three straight goals following Hunt's equalizer. The 31-year-old has never eclipsed 18 points in a season, so until further notice, keep Hunt off your fantasy team.
