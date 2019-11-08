Wild's Brad Hunt: Sparks comeback attempt with goal
Hunt tallied a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.
Hunt's marker ignited a three-goal third period for the Wild, but they just fell short. Hunt is up to five goals and nine points through 16 games this year. The power-play specialist is worth an add in most fantasy formats for his solid point production so far.
