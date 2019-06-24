Wild's Brad Hunt: Sticking around in Minny
Hunt signed a two-year, one-way contract extension with the Wild on Monday.
Hunt will make $1.4 million over the life of the deal. In 42 games between the Golden Knights and Wild in 2018-19, Hunt recorded 12 points. He should continue to fill a third-pairing role in Minnesota.
