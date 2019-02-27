Wild's Brad Hunt: Strong on power play
Hunt rung up a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Hunt has played in 11 games since being traded to the Wild from the Golden Knights. He has three goals -- all on the power play -- and an assist to show for it. Hunt has carved out a niche with the Wild, although he's still an occasional healthy scratch like he was in Vegas.
