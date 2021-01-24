Hunt supplied one shot and a block across 5:09 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Hunt stepped into the lineup Saturday for the first time this season, as he played sparingly in an extra-defensemen role. With the Wild dealing Greg Pateryn to Colorado in exchange for Ian Cole on Tuesday, playing time may be hard to come by for Hunt unless injuries or illness were to pop up. Once forward Nico Sturm (undisclosed) returns to the lineup, expect Hunt to shuffle back to the press box, leaving him firmly off fantasy radars.