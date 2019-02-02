Wild's Brad Hunt: Tallies first goal in new threads
Hunt scored his first goal with the Wild in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.
It was just his second game with the Wild, as he came over in a trade from the Golden Knights last week. In 15 NHL games this season, Hunt has three goals and eight points. It's unrealistic to expect Hunt to continue the 0.43 points-per-game average he maintained in a season and a half with Vegas, but he's certainly off to a good start in Minnesota.
