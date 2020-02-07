Wild's Brad Hunt: Tallies pair of points
Hunt had a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vancouver.
Hunt opened the scoring with a snap shot from the point just over six minutes into the first period. He also set up Kevin Fiala's power-play marker later in the frame that sent the Wild into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead. A veteran depth defenseman, Hunt is averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time per night and has chipped in with a career-high eight goals and 16 points through 46 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.