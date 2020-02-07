Hunt had a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vancouver.

Hunt opened the scoring with a snap shot from the point just over six minutes into the first period. He also set up Kevin Fiala's power-play marker later in the frame that sent the Wild into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead. A veteran depth defenseman, Hunt is averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time per night and has chipped in with a career-high eight goals and 16 points through 46 games.