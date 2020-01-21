Hunt (illness) will remain on the shelf for Wednesday's clash with the Red Wings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hunt has been sidelined since Jan. 9 versus Calgary due to his lingering illness. While the defender has returned to practice, he is still working his way back up to game speed. With both the All-Star break and the team's bye week coming up, the Wild aren't back in action until Feb. 1 against Boston which should be plenty of time for Hunt to get back to 100 percent.