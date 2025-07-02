Marek signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Wednesday.

Marek was never drafted, but after two seasons with Ferris State University in which he recorded a total of 18 goals and 37 points across 73 outings, Marek started playing in the minors in 2023-24. He had eight goals, 13 points and 67 PIM in 50 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. He's projected to remain in the minors for the start of this coming campaign.