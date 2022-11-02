Duhaime (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
It's unclear what caused Duhaime's injury, but it's enough to keep him out of the rest of the contest. The 25-year-old status should be updated before Thursday's game versus the Kraken. If he can't play, the Wild may need to call up a forward from AHL Iowa.
