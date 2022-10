Duhaime played a team-low 7:20 of ice time in Minnesota's 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Duhaime did log 1:51 of ice time on the penalty kill, so at least the Wild see him as having some utility shorthanded. He also managed to record a blocked shot and two hits in his limited ice time. He's not expected to grow beyond his current bottom-six role this season though.