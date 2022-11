Duhaime (undisclosed) is being evaluated for an injury and likely won't play Friday versus the Maple Leafs, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what happened to Duhaime, but it's significant enough to cost him time. The winger had three hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 8:36 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Jets. Ryan Reaves or Marco Rossi will likely take Duhaime's place in the lineup for Friday's contest.