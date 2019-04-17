Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Inks entry-level deal
Duhaime signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Wednesday. The contract will begin with the 2019-20 campaign.
The Wild selected Duhaim in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL draft. The 21-year-old American just finished his junior season at Providence College, during which he racked up an admirable 11 goals and 34 points in 42 games. The 6-foot-1 winger will immediately report to AHL Iowa on an amateur tryout offer for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign and will be eligible to participate in the Calder Cup playoffs.
