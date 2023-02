Duhaime scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period by banking the puck off Calle Jarnkrok's skate from behind the net and past Ilya Samsonov. Unfortunately for the Wild, it was all the offense they could muster. Duhaime had gone 17 straight games without a point coming into this week, but he's now tickled twine in three of the last four games.