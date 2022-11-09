Duhaime (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Duhaime suffered the injury a week ago, so he'll be eligible to return whenever ready. The 25-year-old doesn't have a timeline established yet. The Wild got Jordan Greenway (upper body) back for Tuesday's game versus the Kings as one of the corresponding moves with Duhaime going on IR.
