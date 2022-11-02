Duhaime (upper body) was not given a timeline to return by head coach Dean Evason, who noted the winger's status was "not good" following Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

This would suggest Duhaime might be a bit worse than day-to-day. He'll probably miss Thursday's game versus the Kraken, but the Wild don't play again until Oct. 8 versus the Kings, so the schedule could work in his favor. If Marcus Foligno (upper body), Ryan Hartman (upper body) and Jordan Greenway (upper body) are all also out for Thursday's game, the Wild will likely summon reinforcements from AHL Iowa.