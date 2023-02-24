Duhaime scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Duhaime knocked home a loose puck in front of the net, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game. The goal would stand as the game-winner in a 2-0 shutout victory. Duhaime now has two goals in his last three games after going scoreless in his previous 17 contests. The 25-year-old winger is up to seven points (six goals, one assist) through 35 games this season. While he shouldn't be counted on to provide much offense, Duhaime provides a physical presence (104 hits) in Minnesota's bottom six.