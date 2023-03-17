Duhaime (head) will miss his seventh straight game versus Boston on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Duhaime was injured in a fight March 2 with the Canucks' Kyle Burroughs. He could return Sunday versus Washington. Duhaime has seven goals and eight points in 39 games this season.
More News
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Still out Saturday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Won't play against Flames•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Needs further evaluation•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Lights lamp again Friday•