Duhaime was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Duhaime was hoping to make the NHL roster his second time around since signing an entry-level deal with the Wild in 2019, but he'll begin the 2021 season in the minors. Last season with AHL Iowa, the 23-year-old supplied six goals and 20 points across 63 games. The Florida native will likely spend a majority of his time in the minors this campaign, failing to make an impact from a fantasy perspective in 2021.