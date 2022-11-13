Duhaime (upper body) returned to practice Sunday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Duhaime has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old winger can return as soon as Tuesday when the Wild take on the Predators. Duhaime logged two goals and an assist in 10 games this season. He also provided some physicality in Minnesota's bottom-six dishing out 25 hits.