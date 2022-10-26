Duhaime scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
After he picked up an assist in the first period on a Joel Eriksson Ek tally, Duhaime tickled the twine himself midway through the second to give the Wild a 2-1 lead. After going scoreless through the first four games this season, the 25-year-old now has two goals and three points in the last two contests as he looks to build on last season's solid rookie campaign.
More News
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Gets limited minutes Thursday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Finds twine early in win•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Displays physicality Wednesday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Bulges twine Sunday•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Finds goal after long skid•
-
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Returns from virus•